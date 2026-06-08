'Jersey John' still turning heads along Pasco County roads after more than 16 years

HUDSON, Fla. — If you've driven through West Pasco County over the past two decades, chances are you've seen John Kovaleski.

Better known as "Jersey John," Kovaleski has spent more than 16 years standing along busy roadways, waving, dancing and spinning signs to help local businesses attract customers.

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“I’ve been offered jobs by the big corporations and I’ve denied them,” Kovaleski said. “I’d rather work for a local establishment.”

Whether it's along Little Road, State Road 52 or U.S. 19, Kovaleski remains a familiar presence for drivers throughout the area.

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Tampa Bay 28 first featured Kovaleski in 2010, when he was enthusiastically dancing in the rain while advertising a New Port Richey pawn shop.

Kovaleski said he originally created the "Jersey John" persona to supplement his income. Over time, the character took on a life of its own.

John Kovaleski

His local celebrity grew to the point that supporters once launched a mock campaign promoting him as the mayor of Hudson.

“I think he’s very unique,” said one passerby. “A unique way of promoting businesses. A good guy.”

Over the years, Kovaleski has worked for dozens of businesses, providing a highly visible form of advertising that stands out in an era dominated by social media and digital marketing.

His style has always been unconventional.

“The spin, I always used to say when I was cocky and had more testosterone, that I gyrate my pelvis like Elvis,” Kovaleski said.

While Kovaleski admits he may have slowed down a bit since his early days on the roadside, retirement is not on his radar.

“I’ll give you a little bit of what I call Magic Dust,” he said before breaking into one of his signature moves.

Years spent working along Pasco County roadways have also given him a unique perspective on human nature.

“I could write a book, and if people believed it, I’d be living in the Hamptons next to Spielberg,” he said.

Kovaleski acknowledges that Florida's heat, rain and humidity can make the job difficult. Still, he describes a typical workday as a combination of aerobics, tai chi, sunshine and fresh air.

Tampa Bay 28 Erik Waxler asked what people should know about him. His answer had little to do with sign spinning.

“He’s kind-hearted. He’s compassionate. He’s generous when he can,” Kovaleski said.

In a county that has changed dramatically over the last two decades, Jersey John has remained one of the few constants.

Still dancing. Still waving. And still helping local businesses get noticed.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.