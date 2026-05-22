Hernando County man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A man in Hernando County convicted of sexual abuse has been sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery involving two minors.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for the 13th Judicial District, Randy Akers pleaded guilty Wednesday to all cases.

Deputies said Akers is known as "Radical Randy" and the Battle of the Baggers Shows owner. He was charged with the following:



Sexual Battery (Defendant over 18; Victim Under 12) (x7)

Sexual Battery Familial or Custodial Authority (x5)

Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Defendant over 18; Victim Under 12) (x5)

In addition to his prison sentence, Akers was ordered to serve 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release.

Akers was arrested in 2023 in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force following an investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).