Hillsborough County neighbor voices concerns over Apollo Beach intersection

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials said they're looking into safety improvements at an Apollo Beach intersection near Belmont Elementary School.

A neighbor contacted Tampa Bay 28 with concerns about the intersection of Paseo Al Mar Blvd. & Gate Dancer Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The intersection is a four-way stop. It's located about five minutes from the elementary school.

"We need a traffic light here and especially on the mornings when the crossing guards are helping the kids get across the street," said one neighbor.

Tampa Bay 28 has reported on the intersection in the past.

In 2020, neighbors had concerns over the safety of children going to school. At the time, the intersection did not have a four-way stop or crosswalks.

Currently, the intersection has a four-way stop and crosswalks, but neighbors want to see a traffic signal.

"Since they’ve opened up this road all the way down to I-75 and since they opened it all the way up to U.S. 41, there’s an influx of traffic," said one neighbor.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County said engineers are conducting a field review. A study will look at crash data and will determine if there is a problem.

If a problem is identified, officials will also look for a solution.

In the short term, officials said they're considering adding flashing beacons at the crosswalks and additional signage.



