Hillsborough leaders, advocates discuss ways to prevent drownings among those with autism

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County and City of Tampa leaders led a discussion about ways to prevent drownings among children with autism or other disabilities.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, 119 children died in drownings in Florida last year. Individuals with autism face a higher risk of drowning.

Councilman Luis Viera and Commissioner Harry Cohen led the conversation at Tampa City Hall on Tuesday.

Parents, community leaders and advocates joined the nearly two hour discussion.

Dawn Henderson attended the meeting. She lost her 5-year-old grandson, Joziah, in a drowning less than two months ago.

In August, her grandson was reported missing from a Hillsborough County apartment complex.

Hillsborough County deputies later located his body in a nearby retention pond.

"He pushed the screen out. He was 5, and he pushed the screen out and went out the back door," said Henderson.

"He was supposed to start kindergarten on Monday and he died on Friday. It's so hard to imagine going through this, and my son was a great dad. He was a single dad," said Henderson.

Kari Bahour, the owner of Watch Me Swim, also spoke at Tuesday's meeting. She spoke about an emphasis on self-rescue swim lessons and making resources more accessible to families.

"I've taught hundreds of children with autism, verbal and non-verbal, successfully, not just how to swim, but to survive an accidental fall into the water," she said.

Advocates discussed ways to connect families with existing resources. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also demonstrated a device called "SafetyNet" which can help authorities locate someone who is reported missing including people with autism or dementia. The device is worn on a wrist or ankle.

Council member Viera plans to brings information from Tuesday's meeting to Tampa City Council in October. Commissioner Cohen plans to bring information to the county commission as well.



Share Your Story with Julie



Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.