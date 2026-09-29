New Florida rule affecting undocumented students sparks protest at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of students gathered outside the University of South Florida Tuesday and called on the university to push back against a new state policy. The policy restricts enrollment for some students who are living in the U.S. illegally.

The protest was organized by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society. About a dozen people attended the demonstration, which lasted roughly 30 minutes across the street from USF.

Connor Jaap, a recent USF graduate who helped organize the protest, said the group believes students should have access to higher education regardless of their immigration status.

“We really think that undocumented students have the right to education, and we believe that anyone has the right to higher education in America,” Jaap said.

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities, approved the new rule earlier this month. Starting in the 2027-28 school year, students who are living in the U.S. illegally will not be allowed to start at universities that have turned away other academically qualified students in the past two years.

USF confirmed it meets that standard, which means the new rule will apply to the university.

The policy comes as Florida has taken other steps affecting students who are in the U.S. illegally. The state has also restricted enrollment at its public state colleges and in some career and technical education programs.

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Jaap said the students affected by the policies are more than their immigration status. Many of the students affected have grown up in Florida and may know this state as the only home they’ve ever had.

“They’re brothers. They’re sisters. They’re daughters. They’re sons. They’re kids, just like, you know, any other student,” Jaap said. “They’re high school graduates. They’re workers.”

Not everyone supports the protesters' position.

Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins, who supported the new university policy, said Florida’s public universities should be for students who are here legally.

“Florida taxpayers should not be expected to subsidize opportunities for people who broke our laws to come here,” Collins wrote.

Jaap said the group hopes USF will reconsider its position. He said protesters could return to campus or organize other actions, if not.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.