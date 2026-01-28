Howard Frankland Bridge SB lanes to close Wednesday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the southbound lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge are closing late Wednesday night.

FDOT said the closure will begin Wednesday, Jan 28, at 11 p.m. and end Thursday, Jan. 29, at 5 a.m. Drivers will have to detour off the interstate using SR 60 at exit 39.

Officials said the closure is necessary to allow crews to complete the installation of overhead signage as part of the new southbound I-275 HFB project.