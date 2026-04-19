TAMPA, Fla. — High gas prices are making vacations more expensive for travelers, with airlines raising fees and canceling flights due to jet fuel costs.

AAA says the average gas price across the state is about $4.04 a gallon. The pinch is being felt globally, with CNN reporting that thousands of flights in Europe are being canceled preemptively due to jet fuel shortages.

WATCH: 'I can see prices going up': Rising jet fuel costs have passengers feeling pinch

'I can see prices going up': Rising jet fuel costs have passengers feeling pinch

Airlines are passing those costs along to passengers. Delta is the latest airline to increase its baggage fees by $10 each way because of jet fuel prices.

"Those don’t come down ever. I have never heard of a baggage fee that came down once costs came down. So those are forever fees tacked on to airfare," a CNN report said.

Kyle Rollness brought his family to the Bay Area from North Dakota. Tampa Bay 28 caught up with him on Saturday afternoon as he was headed home.

"We had this planned in January, so we are at the mercy of having a little higher costs than we anticipated when we planned the trip," Rollness said.

"I can definitely see prices going up, and of course, once you get here, your fuel costs for your fuel car and everything else is escalating," Rollness said.

The turbulence has some travelers trying to save money in other ways.

WFTS

"When we fly here, we kind of do the budget airlines, like Breeze and some of the others, so it's not too bad, but we're booking a little earlier," Mark Hundley said.

For Rollness and his family, the extra cost might just be worth it.

"We've had snow twice this week where we live, I think it's melted, but it's in the upper 30s," Rollness said. "We'd rather stay, but we gotta go to work so we pay and we can come back."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Barrett



Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.

Contact Barrett Tryon First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.