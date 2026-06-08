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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 8

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 8
WFTS, Jennifer Ramos
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 8
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Alabama family desperate to find missing 19-year-old in Temple Terrace

'Jersey John' still turning heads along Pasco County roads after more than 16 years

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are beginning to increase for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the low 90s over the next few days.

Rain chances start to increase for Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 8 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 8, 8 p.m.

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