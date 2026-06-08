News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 8

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

The Holocaust Museum of Florida released a statement joining the discourse regarding Kanye "Ye" West coming to Tampa to perform. Epperson community residents on edge after masked vandals target cars with feces, condiments

Residents in the Epperson community of Wesley Chapel told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they are on high alert after three masked individuals were caught on video vandalizing cars in a neighborhood driveway.

A family from Alabama reached out to Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick, hoping to get help in finding their son, Diego Aaron Barragan Rojas. His family said they have not heard from him since May 25. Police say he was last seen on May 26.

Alabama family desperate to find missing 19-year-old in Temple Terrace

If you've driven through West Pasco County over the past two decades, chances are you've seen John Kovaleski. Better known as "Jersey John," Kovaleski has spent more than 16 years standing along busy roadways, waving, dancing and spinning signs to help local businesses attract customers.

WFTS

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances are beginning to increase for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the low 90s over the next few days.

Rain chances start to increase for Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 8 from Tampa Bay 28: