Westbound I-4 ramp to downtown Tampa closing Tuesday night for construction

TAMPA, Fla. — The westbound I-4 ramp to downtown Tampa will close overnight on Tuesday.

Crews are set to install new overhead signs at the Downtown Tampa Interchange.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Exit 45A will be shut down from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

FDOT said drivers will be directed to continue onto the northbound I-275 entrance ramp, take Exit 46B, turn left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and head west to re-enter the interstate using the southbound I-275 entrance ramp.

Electronic message boards and warning signs will guide drivers through the detour.