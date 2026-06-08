Holocaust Museum of Florida issues statement regarding upcoming Tampa Ye concerts

TAMPA, Fla. — The Holocaust Museum of Florida released a statement joining the discourse regarding Kanye "Ye" West coming to Tampa to perform.

Ye is scheduled to perform two concerts at Raymond James Stadium, and officials across the state have urged the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel both dates, citing ongoing antisemitic statements.

The president of the Jewish Federation of Florida's Gulf Coast has called on the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel the concerts, saying that giving the artist a platform raises serious moral and ethical concerns for the Jewish community.

Senator Rick Scott also sent a letter to the Tampa Sports Authority Board of Directors on June 4, 2026, urging leaders to review the upcoming concerts. Scott wrote that taxpayer dollars should not be used to platform the artist, citing West's history of antisemitic remarks.

Read full statement from the Holocaust Museum

As a part of teaching the inherent worth and dignity of human life, we are deeply committed to eradicating antisemitism, but unfortunately still see the signs of it every day.



We work to ensure everyone, Jews and non-Jews alike, have the tools to fight hate, and specifically, antisemitism - whether it’s having a tough conversation with a friend, getting informed about difficult topics, or becoming an advocate against hateful sentiments. We know what happened when people don’t have these conversations, aren’t informed, and do not stand up for each other.



The Holocaust happened.



After more than 80 years since the end of World War II and one of the darkest times in our world’s history, we have continued hope that the Nazi regime that caused the darkness would be rendered impotent. Yet, on June 26 and 28 we will be reminded of how much work we still must do.



The Tampa Bay region is home to The Florida Holocaust Museum – an institution committed to honoring the memory of millions of innocent men, women and children who suffered or died in the Holocaust. The Museum is dedicated to teaching the members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides.



Tampa Bay will also soon be the only US stop on Kanye West’s summer concert tour.



West’s antisemitic behavior is not debatable. He denigrated Jews and glorified the Holocaust for years. In his music, rhetoric, and merchandise he sends both overt and subtle messages of support of the Nazi mindset. Feigned apologies for this display have lacked sincerity and evidenced his commitment to one thing: his own financial gain at the cost of humanity.



He does not belong in our community.



When an antisemitic public figure sells out arenas like Raymond James Stadium, it sends a message that anti-Jewish bigotry can be accepted or overlooked for the sake of something as simple as a concert. That’s never a good message to send, but it’s a particularly bad one amidst a historic spate of antisemitic activity that often involves violence.



Rejecting figures like Kanye communicates the opposite: that caring for others is most important and we can stand side-by-side with our Jewish community members.



Sometimes, the best way to fight antisemitism is by refusing to support it – that is, not doing something. Today, The Florida Holocaust Museum reminds all of us that we have an opportunity right here and now to say, “No. Not in my backyard.”



Our organization will continue to work toward a time when society will consider antisemitism a disqualifying trait. Until then, we will keep supporting the Jewish community as we educate about how to fight antisemitism, and why that fight matters.



On behalf of the Board and Staff, we invite everyone to visit The FHM for free on June 26, 27, or 28. Florida Holocaust Museum