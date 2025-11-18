Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

K-9, FWC officers help locate gun used in Wachula gas station shooting: FWC

After the person was detained, FWC said it helped search for the weapon used in the shooting
FWC
After the person was detained, FWC said it helped search for the weapon used in the shooting
Posted

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it responded to an assistance request from the Hardee County Sheriff's Office following a shooting in a gas station parking lot in Wauchula.

The Wauchula Police Department said multiple shots were fired at a vehicle at the gas pumps of the Speedway Gas Station on 101 W. Oak Street on Nov. 15. A second person in another vehicle shot at the person.

Hardee County Sheriff found one of the vehicles and detained the suspected shooter, Colton Howell, 27.

After Howell was detained, FWC said it helped search for the weapon used in the shooting. It had been hidden near the Howells' residence, police said.

A FWC K-9 officer, Mali, along with two additional FWC officers, assisted in the search for the weapon and found the gun in a bag hidden behind an engine block.

K9 helps locate gun after shooting

The person in the second vehicle has been located, police said.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.