K-9, FWC officers help locate gun used in Wachula gas station shooting: FWC

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it responded to an assistance request from the Hardee County Sheriff's Office following a shooting in a gas station parking lot in Wauchula.

The Wauchula Police Department said multiple shots were fired at a vehicle at the gas pumps of the Speedway Gas Station on 101 W. Oak Street on Nov. 15. A second person in another vehicle shot at the person.

Hardee County Sheriff found one of the vehicles and detained the suspected shooter, Colton Howell, 27.

After Howell was detained, FWC said it helped search for the weapon used in the shooting. It had been hidden near the Howells' residence, police said.

A FWC K-9 officer, Mali, along with two additional FWC officers, assisted in the search for the weapon and found the gun in a bag hidden behind an engine block.

FWC

The person in the second vehicle has been located, police said.