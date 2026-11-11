Polk County veteran, 94, receives Quilt of Valor for decades of military service

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Polk County veteran who spent three decades serving in the United States Marine Corps received a special recognition Wednesday during Haines City's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Sergeant Major Herbert Quiller, 94, was presented with a handmade Quilt of Valor in recognition of his military service, which included the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.

The Bartow native served in the Marine Corps for 30 years, from 1951 to 1981. His military service took him to Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. He also served as a drill instructor, recruiter and gunnery sergeant, earning numerous military honors and decorations.

Quiller said the recognition was especially meaningful because it was the first time he had been honored in this way.

“This is the first time really I’ve ever been honored, so it is quite exciting. It’s a wonderful, wonderful piece of material,” Quiller said.

Despite retiring from the military decades ago, Quiller said his love for the Marine Corps has never faded.

“I wish I could do it again. I really do. I loved the Marine Corps. When they play the Marine Corps hymn, my hair still rises on the back of my neck,” he said.

The presentation was conducted by Inspire Quilts of Valor, a newly established local branch of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation. The organization's mission is to cover veterans touched by war with handmade quilts that offer comfort, healing and appreciation.

Since its founding in 2003, the foundation has awarded 450,952 quilts to veterans and service members nationwide.

Dr. Debbie Watts of Inspire Quilts of Valor said each quilt carries a personal message of love and appreciation for those who served.

“There’s a lot of crying that goes on as we make these quilts, a lot of prayers. So it’s just to remind them that we love them. We care for them. We appreciate them, and it’s to give them comfort,” Watts said.

The ceremony also featured keynote speaker Darrin Adams, an Army veteran who served 21 years on active duty and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2023 for his contributions to veterans.

After retiring from the military, Adams continued working to help veterans and their families navigate employment and other transition challenges. Adams said recognizing and supporting fellow veterans is an important part of giving back.

“I strongly believe in paying back. I think most veterans do,” Adams said.

For Quiller, the quilt is something he plans to keep close as a lasting reminder of the community's appreciation.

“It means the world to me. I'm going to display it someplace in my living room, maybe on the wall. It's a beautiful piece,” he said.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.