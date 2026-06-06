DUNDEE, Fla. — An invasive species known for preying on native wildlife is now causing concern in Polk County.

People who live in Dundee say they’ve spotted an Argentine black-and-white tegu roaming their neighborhood.

WATCH: Neighbors on alert as invasive

Neighbors on alert as invasive Tegu lizards spotted in Dundee

Tegu lizards spotted in Dundee

“Let’s hope they don’t try to eat one of my little animals,” said Jeana Duke.

Duke never thought an invasive lizard would become a threat to her pets.

“About a month ago, a friend called me and asked me had I heard about it. She’s the one that told me about them being an invasive species and getting big,” Duke said.

After hearing reports of Argentine black and white tegus walking around her Dundee neighborhood, Duke says she has been keeping a much closer eye on her four small animals.

“My thought was first to protect my animals. I have cats and dogs. And the second thought was, just thank goodness we have a fence in the backyard,” Duke said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, tegus are native to South America, not Florida, and can grow up to five feet long. While they are not naturally aggressive toward humans, they are known to eat small animals, eggs, and fruits.

“Big old jaws, very strong bite as far as lizards go. But more than likely, what we’re seeing popping up around the state are people’s pets who have probably been released because they couldn't take care of them,” said Brandon Fisher, a wildlife expert at Gatorland.

WFTS

Fisher told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that the reptiles have become a growing concern across the state because they reproduce quickly and prey on native wildlife.

“They can get into our birds' nests and eat eggs. So these other animals that are native to Florida, only found here, there’s potential that they can destroy that and compete for the natural food that is for our native animals,” Fisher said.

The state of Florida allows people to capture and humanely kill tegus on private property year-round. A permit or license is not needed. But Fisher says people should never try to handle one unless they know what they’re doing.

“The best thing that goes for any kind of critter, is you want to give it space. Don’t mess with it especially if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can get yourself seriously hurt,” Fisher said.

The FWC encourages reports of Argentine black-and-white tegu sightings. You can do so by taking a picture, noting the location, and reporting it using the free “IveGot1” mobile app, calling 1-888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), or by reporting online at IveGot1.org.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.