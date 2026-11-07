POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County teachers say they feel valued and supported after voters overwhelmingly approved a property tax increase aimed at boosting education funding.

The one-mill referendum, titled “Millage for School Safety, Teachers, and Career Education,” passed with 60.6% of the vote.

Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association, said the approval marks the end of a long effort to secure additional funding for teachers and school employees.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit:

Polk County teachers set to receive $3,700 pay increase after referendum passes

“This has been a long journey, and we are finally here,” Yocum said.

The referendum is expected to generate approximately $79 million annually. Under the measure, 80% of the funding will go toward recruiting and retaining teachers and school staff through salary supplements and bonuses.

That includes a $3,700 increase to base salaries for teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other support personnel.

Yocum said the additional money could make a meaningful difference for employees dealing with the rising cost of living.

“That’s a little bit more than $300 in their monthly checks now. That can help with the rising cost of things. Maybe they can get rid of their second or third job,” Yocum said.

The Polk Education Association led the campaign for the referendum, arguing that the district needed more competitive salaries to prevent teachers from leaving for neighboring school districts.

Yocum said the additional funding will help Polk County compete for educators, although she acknowledged there is still work to do.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but we become way more competitive than we were and now every single school district in the I-4 corridor has a millage referendum,” she said.

The remaining 20% of the funding will support student programs, including school safety, career and workforce development, fine arts and performing arts, and early childhood education.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid said in a statement that the additional funding will help the district build on improvements in student performance over the past five years.

“Despite our district being one of the lowest funded in the state, this additional funding source made possible by voters will be the boost we need to rise even higher,” Heid said.

The tax is expected to cost the average Polk County homeowner an additional $259.42 per year. Funding is scheduled to begin July 1, 2027, and continue through June 2031.

About $13.6 million of the annual revenue is expected to go to local charter schools.

For Yocum, the referendum also sends a message to educators about the community's support.

“This is our community telling their educators that they value us and that they value the work we do,” she said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.