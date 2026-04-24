POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County leaders say growth continues to drive both progress and challenges during the 2026 State of the County.

For the fifth year in a row, Polk is the fastest-growing county in Florida.

WATCH: Polk County leaders outline growth and infrastructure challenges at State of the County

Polk County leaders outline growth and infrastructure challenges at State of the County

“The state of Polk County, we’re in good shape. We’ve done a lot of work in the last 20 years, and we got a lot of work to do,” said county manager Bill Beasley.

County leaders say public safety remains the top priority, highlighting investments in first responders.

“When you dial 911, the Cavalry is coming. They’re going to be well-trained and well-equipped. We spend a fair amount of funding allocated every year by the Board of County Commissioners to support law enforcement, fire rescue and EMS,” said Beasley.

Nine new fire stations are already funded and on the way, along with a new fire rescue headquarters in the design phase. But with growth comes strain, especially on roads. Dozens of roadway projects are underway, but Beasley said funding remains a major hurdle.

"We've got a number of projects in the pipeline. I think we still have about 20 or 25 funded projects that are significant and needed, but I don't have a sustainable, reliable revenue source to execute those projects," said Beasley.

Beyond infrastructure, demand is also rising for healthcare and affordable housing. The county is using state and federal dollars to expand housing options and healthcare access, but admits it may not be enough to keep up.

One resident told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit she would like to see expanded access to mental health services.

“I’m hoping to find out what they are doing about the mental health issues for these children. What do you have in place for these children at an early prevention state? Instead of waiting for them to get a criminal history,” said Mildred Smith.

Polk is working to preserve natural lands and attract higher-paying, high-tech jobs to the area.

“To bring additional jobs, but not just the routine run-of-the-mill jobs. We want some high-tech jobs. Those that are in these targeted industries that we want to focus on for the future and the careers of young folks in Polk County,” said Beasley.”

That economic development is what some neighbors are most excited about.

“Developing the workforce and bringing in different industry and economic diversity to Polk County, and I think there’s something to be said for that,” Amelia Swart said.

As more families move in, leaders say the goal is to better manage the growth.

“A number of different things we’re trying to implement that I think is going to help at least address the quality of the growth, not stop growth. It’s not our intent to stop growth. It’s our intent to try to at least improve the quality of that growth,” said Beasley.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.