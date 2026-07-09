Polk County mother convicted of murder in death of 4-year-old adopted son: SAO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office (SAO) said a Polk County mother was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old adopted son.

SAO said Patricia Saintizaire was convicted by a Polk County jury of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and tampering with a witness in the 2024 death of 4-year-old Bryan Boyer.

On May 2, 2024, the report said law enforcement was notified by Orlando Health hospital that the 4-year-old child had died under the care of his adoptive mother.

The report said Bryan was observed at school and appeared to be in good condition on May 1, 2024. Later that evening, officials said Saintizaire’s older son noticed the child struggling to sit up while attempting to eat, before he became unresponsive.

During the investigation, the SAO said Saintizaire denied ever using physical punishment on Bryan. However, investigators said they later learned that she instructed Bryan's older brother to lie to law enforcement about witnessing any abuse.

According to the SAO, the brother then disclosed that he had observed Saintizaire physically assault Bryan. Prosecutors also said investigators recovered two videos from Saintizaire's cell phone documenting the abuse.

An autopsy revealed Bryan had both old and recent scars on his back, arms, and legs, consistent with repeated physical abuse, according to the SAO. Prosecutors also said the examination determined that Bryan suffered a deep laceration to his liver, which was identified as the cause of death.

The SAO said Saintizaire is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14 and is facing life in prison.