900 pounds of food donations help Lakeland seniors facing higher grocery bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — At 79 years old, Terrence Roberts said every trip to the nonprofit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE) helps him make it through the month. He said rising grocery prices have made it harder than ever to get by.

"I live alone. I’m single, and I’m on Social Security. Groceries and other things go up, the rent, everything, auto insurance,” said Roberts.

Roberts is one of about 1,100 seniors who receive supplemental groceries from VISTE each month. President of VISTE, Steve Bissonnette said he is seeing more older adults turn to them for help as the cost of food continues to rise.

“Just this past month we had a record number of applications for help. Approximately 114 people had submitted a request to become a VISTE client,” Bissonnette said.

That growing need is why donations matter. During Lakeland's Red, White and Kaboom celebration, residents donated 900 lbs. of canned food. Those groceries will now help stock VISTE's shelves. For seniors like MaryJackson, those groceries keep her afloat.

“It means so very much to me because I’m on a fixed income and that fixed income is a low income. It helps me make it through the month with groceries,” Jackson said.

Along with food, VISTE also provides transportation, hot meals and care boxes, helping seniors remain independent in their own homes.

“It’s really nice of these people, these volunteers. It’s just great, and it really makes my whole month,” Roberts said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.