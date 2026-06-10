LAKELAND, Fla. — For the LGBTQ+ community in Florida, Pride Month comes at a time of uncertainty and concern.

Advocates in Polk County say creating a safe space is more important than ever.

WATCH: Polk Pride moves forward despite challenges facing LGBTQ+ in Florida

Polk Pride moves forward despite challenges facing LGBTQ+ in Florida

Inside Polk County’s very first LGBTQ+ center, Jason DeShazo says the mission is simple — making sure people know they are loved, accepted and wanted.

“We offer support groups, we have social groups of all kinds. From teen groups all the way into our seniors,” said DeShazo.

Deshazo founded the Rose Dynasty Center to provide resources for Polk County’s LGBTQ+ community, including counseling and healthcare services. He says in recent years, more people have been reaching out for support amid ongoing debates over LGBTQ+ policies in Florida.

“There’s an uneasiness. There's fear and concern. Rights are being taken away. There are things going into law and trying to become law,” said DeShazo.

A national report from Out Leadership ranks Florida at the bottom five when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion.

DeShazo said the findings reflect what many people in the area have already been feeling.

“The Healthcare issues for our trans and nonbinary folks. Access to healthcare and mental health, access to the medications, and the care that they need. It's a fear, and people have left the state, and I'm sure will continue to leave the state,” said DeShazo.

Several longtime Pride celebrations across the Tampa Bay Area have been canceled after losing corporate sponsorships.

Pride in the Park, one of Lakeland's largest annual events held in Munn Park, is still happening. Organizers said this year’s theme, "Proud through the Storm," highlights the challenges while also celebrating the strength of the community.

“We previously have had them try to roll back marriage equality. That still seems to be going on. There's the military, there’s always something. So, I think this year is just as important as any other year,” said Kerri McCoy, vice president of Polk Pride.

For DeShazo, continuing to create welcoming spaces remains the priority.

“It gives people hope. It gives people a glimmer that there is a safe space. There is safety in numbers, and that we can gather and have our voices unite,” said DeShazo.

Polk Pride festivities kick off this weekend and end on June 20 with Pride in the Park.

Polk Pride



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.