Sun ‘n Fun pumps $60 million into Lakeland economy as crowds fuel local boom

LAKLAND, Fla. — This week, the skies over Lakeland have been packed with planes as the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo returned for its 52nd year.

The roar of jet engines and the sight of vintage warbirds are drawing massive crowds to Sun ‘n Fun at Lakeland Linder Airport.

“I like seeing the planes take off. It’s very exciting because I live close and I can see them from my house, but I’ve never seen them take off and land, so that’s probably my favorite part,” said Aspen Barrow.

Attendance is already outpacing last year, with ticket sales up 25%. Visitors are getting a rare look at aviation history and innovation, including NASA's Super Guppy aircraft, open for tours for the first time this year.

“We have many exciting, cool aircrafts. We have the NASA Guppy over here. We got the Conn that came in yesterday. Lots of warbirds and P-51s,” said Melissa Goodson, marketing director for Sun ‘n Fun.

From high-speed jet teams to historic planes, performers and pilots told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit the event stands out from the rest.

“This is probably my favorite big airshow because it still has that grassroots feel to it. It feels like you’re walking out of your local private airport 40 years ago, and everybody’s just walking around, and people are naturally responsible and helpful, and the community is fantastic here,” said pilot Jeff Shetterly.

Shetterly brought a restored navy aircraft from Kansas and says it’s still practical decades later. It is just one example of the aviation passion on display. But it’s not just about what’s in the sky.

“The performance is always great, but seeing the community behind the flight line. All the fly-in, all the campers, all the balloons, the STOL competition. I mean, just the sheer amount of things to do and see is what keeps me coming,” said Becca Schriever.

Families say the event has become a yearly tradition and an inspiration for the next generation.

“It’s such a family event. I love that my kids get inspired. Their dad, my husband, is a pilot, so it’s like pilots flying airplanes. That’s basically our thing. We love it,” said Veimaris Fountain.

“I like how all the airplanes just fly and doing cool stuff. Doing backflips and all of that. It makes us happy,” added Isaiah Fountain.

The expo delivers a major economic boost, generating over $60 million for the local economy. The proceeds support the Aerospace Center for Excellence.

“The funds go directly into our year-round education programs at the Aerospace Center for Excellence right here on this campus. These programs are built for our community,” Goodson said.

Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo runs until Sunday, April 19.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.