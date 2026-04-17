Lakeland homeless shelter withdraws controversial relocation plan ahead of hearing

LAKELAND, Fla. — Talbot House Ministries has withdrawn its proposal to relocate its homeless shelter and services campus to East Memorial Boulevard. The decision comes after months of public debate and just days before a final hearing that could have determined the project’s future.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday, April 20. City commissioners were set to reconsider the proposal after Talbot House appealed an earlier denial.

According to a letter submitted to the city, Tim Campbell, an attorney for the nonprofit, requested to withdraw both the appeal and the underlying application following the Lakeland Planning and Zoning Board’s Dec. 16 denial of the proposed land use and zoning changes.

Talbot House also confirmed the move in a statement. The nonprofit said it will continue all current programs without interruption.

“Talbot House remains steadfast in its mission to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness through comprehensive, compassionate, and evidence-based programs,” wrote Executive Director Maria Cruz.

“For more than four decades, Talbot House Ministries has stood as a pillar of support in our community,” Cruz continued. “This moment allows us to refocus, strengthen our foundation, and continue advancing solutions that create lasting impact.”

The proposal had drawn strong reactions across Lakeland.

Talbot House planned to build a larger shelter and services campus on East Memorial Boulevard. The project could have served up to 390 people. Leaders with the nonprofit said they needed more space due to rising demand and limited capacity at their downtown location.

Neighbors and business owners pushed back from the start. Many raised concerns about safety, traffic, nearby schools and churches, and the overall fit for the area.

Memorial Boulevard is also the focus of a city effort to encourage economic growth and improve safety. Business owners have said they want to see more investment and redevelopment along the corridor.

Talbot House withdrew an earlier version of the proposal last September. The group later returned with a revised plan that shifted the building layout and changed the entrance to address concerns. Opposition remained strong.

In December, Lakeland’s Planning and Zoning Board denied the request. Earlier this month, Campbell argued the decision could raise concerns under the Fair Housing Act.

Talbot House appealed the denial. The group said the city’s decision did not meet Florida legal standards because it lacked specific citations.

City commissioners later voted 5-2 to allow a de novo hearing. That hearing would have allowed both sides to present their cases again before a final decision.

With the appeal now withdrawn, that hearing will not take place.

Talbot House said it will continue working with community partners and local leaders as it considers future options.

“At this time, we will not be providing additional comments,” the statement from Cruz said.

According to the city, if Talbot House wants to submit a new proposal for the property, it would likely have to wait about a year and restart the approval process.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.