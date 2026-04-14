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Missing teen found in registered Polk County sex offender's bedroom closet: PCSO

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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it has arrested a registered sex offender after a missing teen was found in his bedroom closet.

Detectives from Orange County reached out to PCSO on April 13 and said they had information on a runaway girl who was believed to be with a man in Dundee.

PCSO detectives then went to the residence of Alexis Diaz-Toledo, 30, to look for the missing 17-year-old.

Deputies then questioned Diaz-Toledo. PCSO said he told deputies he had not seen the girl for a couple of days and did not know where she was. He initially refused to let detectives search the home.

PCSO found Diaz-Toledo, a registered sex offender since a 2014 conviction, had not reported two vehicles kept at his residence, violating terms of his sexual offender registration.

Deputies then searched his residence and found the teen hiding in his bedroom closet.

PCSO said the teen was returned home.

Diaz-Toledo was arrested on several felony charges, including Interfering with custody of a minor.

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