LARGO FLA. — A Tampa Bay animal rescue said two dogs were dumped behind the Largo Mall last week.

Zayda Janiak is a coordinator with Rags to Riches Animal Rescue.

WATCH: 2 dogs hit by cars in Largo after being dumped behind the Largo Mall

She said she was grabbing food at the mall when she heard the commotion.

"Saw some commotion, a U-Haul speeding off, and the two dogs were right behind Greek City Cafe. Multiple people were out there immediately trying to contain the dogs," she said.

Janiak said it happened on Wednesday, March 4, around 6:30 p.m.

She said rescuers, including herself, tried for hours to locate the two dogs but were unsuccessful.

"They started running into the plaza area of the Largo Mall, which other people in there then saw them running out onto Ulmerton Road and then back in, so it was really chaotic because they were terrified," said Janiak.

Several hours later, rescuers located one of the dogs after it had been hit by a car.

Janiak said the driver did not stop, and the dog did not make it.

"Anger. I mean, I don't understand why people need to dump their dogs. There's so many other resources, you can call a rescue. You can search for another home," said Hannah Sanders, a volunteer with Rags to Riches Animal Rescue.

The second dog was located the following day, having been hit by a car. Rescuers named the dog Apple and took him to a vet.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to Breanna Turnquist, who said she witnessed the dog being hit by a car. She said the driver did not stop.

"I dove actually. My legs are messed up, and I got a cut on my hand, but at that point, what could you do, let him get hit twice?" said Breanna.

Apple remains hospitalized at a local vet's office.

Janiak said he has a skull fracture and he's expected to have surgery on Tuesday.

Janiak said the Largo Police Department is investigating the incident.

To help support Rags to Riches, click here.



