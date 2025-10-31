List of local food banks open across Tampa Bay area

FLORIDA — For nearly three million Floridians relying on SNAP benefits, including more than one million children, Tampa Bay 28 has put together a list of local places battling food insecurity.

Here are the county-by-county locations:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY



United Food Bank and Services of Plant City – Food bank expanding distribution to support thousands in Eastern Hillsborough impacted by SNAP cuts. Location: 702 E Alsobrook St, Plant City, FL 33563



PINELLAS COUNTY



Gigglewaters – Offering daily free “GiggleBag” to-go lunches for every child until SNAP benefits resume. Location: 737 Main St. #104, Safety Harbor, FL



Ready for Life + Beth Dillinger Foundation + First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin – Packing emergency meal kits for former foster care youth and families to bridge food gap. Location: 2300 Tall Pines Dr #100, Largo, FL 33771

POLK COUNTY



Honeycomb Bread Bakers – Providing one free hot meal or bread/coffee daily to families showing SNAP EBT through the holiday season. 140 6th St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880

HARDEE COUNTY



Cutting Edge Ministries, Inc. – Local rural food bank bracing for increased need due to SNAP funding uncertainty.

PASCO COUNTY



The Volunteer Way – Nonprofit providing food distribution programs to low‑income families and individuals in Pasco.

SARASOTA COUNTY



All Faiths Food Bank – Countywide food pantry network offering free groceries and meals to residents in need.



MANATEE COUNTY



Food Bank of Manatee (Meals on Wheels PLUS) – Supplies food to area pantries, soup kitchens, and families in need.

CITRUS / HERNANDO / SUMTER COUNTIES



Feed 352 – Regional hunger relief effort providing meals and pantry items to residents in need.