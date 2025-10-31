List of local food banks open across Tampa Bay area

FLORIDA — For nearly three million Floridians relying on SNAP benefits, including more than one million children, Tampa Bay 28 has put together a list of local places battling food insecurity.
Here are the county-by-county locations:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- United Food Bank and Services of Plant City – Food bank expanding distribution to support thousands in Eastern Hillsborough impacted by SNAP cuts. Location: 702 E Alsobrook St, Plant City, FL 33563
PINELLAS COUNTY
- Gigglewaters – Offering daily free “GiggleBag” to-go lunches for every child until SNAP benefits resume. Location: 737 Main St. #104, Safety Harbor, FL
- Ready for Life + Beth Dillinger Foundation + First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin – Packing emergency meal kits for former foster care youth and families to bridge food gap. Location: 2300 Tall Pines Dr #100, Largo, FL 33771
POLK COUNTY
- Honeycomb Bread Bakers – Providing one free hot meal or bread/coffee daily to families showing SNAP EBT through the holiday season. 140 6th St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880
HARDEE COUNTY
- Cutting Edge Ministries, Inc. – Local rural food bank bracing for increased need due to SNAP funding uncertainty.
PASCO COUNTY
- The Volunteer Way – Nonprofit providing food distribution programs to low‑income families and individuals in Pasco.
SARASOTA COUNTY
- All Faiths Food Bank – Countywide food pantry network offering free groceries and meals to residents in need.
MANATEE COUNTY
- Food Bank of Manatee (Meals on Wheels PLUS) – Supplies food to area pantries, soup kitchens, and families in need.
CITRUS / HERNANDO / SUMTER COUNTIES
- Feed 352 – Regional hunger relief effort providing meals and pantry items to residents in need.
"I know how important it is."
A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.
