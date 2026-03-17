Local businesses feeling positive impact from spring break, say this season is critical

The spring break season is officially in full swing.

“Spring break is huge,” said Captain Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard’s Marina in Madeira Beach.

While most Tampa Bay students are on spring break this week, for our local businesses, the spring break season starts around early February.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Local businesses feeling positive impact from spring break

That’s when tourists on spring break typically begin visiting the area.

And right now, mid-march, is the height of the spring break busy season.

“Tourism is a life blood of Florida. There’s a reason we don’t have a state income tax, and that’s tourism. Tourism supports so much of our infrastructure, and it really interjects into our economy so much of what we do here in the State of Florida, and a lot of our quality of life that we enjoy comes from those tourism dollars that get interjected into our local economy,” said Hubbard.

Businesses really rely on this time of year.

Hubbard has been beefing up his staff and preparing them for the influx of customers.

“This time of year it’s all about trying to capitalize as a business and make hay while the sun is shining,” said Hubbard.

Over on Treasure Island, General Manager of Bilmar Beach Resort, Clyde Smith, shares similar thoughts.

“It has been a fantastic spring break… We’re just having so many families and groups of young people come. It’s been really exciting,” said Smith.

He told Tampa Bay 28 that business has been great so far.

“It has been a fantastic spring break… We’re just having so many families and groups of young people come. It’s been really exciting. The staff is thriving off of it, and I think it’s great for the community,” said Smith.

He said the boost in businesses is really important for the community, especially after Hurricane Helene caused so much damage on Treasure Island in 2024.

“We’re ready to put the storm behind us…The guests know we went through something, but now they’re saying you can’t tell, at least here on our property,” said Smith.

He sees a vibrancy that’s now back in Treasure Island.

“It looks like 2026 is going to be the comeback year… This is it. We’re back,” said Smith.

It’s not just our beach communities that rely on spring break. Other areas, like Dunedin, also rely on tourists.

“Dunedin really, is really just that small town feel,” said Lisa Gibbings, owner of TuKro Coffee.

That’s why tourists love to visit the area.

On any day, you can find people biking, walking, and checking out the local shops and restaurants in downtown Dunedin.

“Everyone knows everyone. We know everyone by name, we know their orders,’ said Gibbings

Tampa Bay 28 visited TuKro Coffee in Dunedin, where locals and visitors gather throughout the day.

“Spring break is such a great time for TuKro. We are definitely very busy,” said Gibbings.

They’ve increased staff at TuKro and make sure their bakery case is stocked up.

“We’ve been baking twice as much to kind of handle the additional visitors coming in. We bake fresh every morning and we have been doubling our bakes. So someone in here is waking up at 4 a.m. to make sure we have enough stock for our additional visitors and rush, and we love it,” said Gibbings.

She told Tampa Bay 28 that she’s grateful for the visitors during spring break for their support.

“We have lots of visitors from out of town, which we welcome… We love serving the community,” said Gibbings.



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Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.