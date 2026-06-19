Local historians reflect on the importance of Juneteenth and preserving history

TAMPA — At the Tampa Bay History Center, Curator of Black History, Fred Hearns, showed me around the Travails and Triumphs exhibit.

He told me about the Black soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

WATCH Local historians reflect on the importance of Juneteenth

Local historians reflect on the importance of Juneteenth

“That’s just another story about the Black soldiers who, their service originated during the Civil War, and helped to lead to Juneteenth,” said Hearns.

Juneteenth marks a monumental moment in history, now a federal holiday, celebrated on June 19.

“It was first celebrated in 1865 in Galveston, Texas,” said Hearns.

That’s when the Union troops made it to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the freedom of the last group of Black people who were enslaved.

Juneteenth didn’t become a federal holiday until 2021, but it’s a day Black people have celebrated long before that.

“It was a tradition among Black people,” said Hearns.

He shared with me that Juneteenth was also the beginning of what we now know as family reunions.

“Because that’s one of the first things many of the Black people did when they got their freedom. They went looking for their family members, many of whom had been sold away during slavery, or separated from parents,” said Hearns.

It’s important we take time to commemorate today, share stories, and know our history.

“When we know our history, we can learn from it. It’s instructive,” said Hearns.

I also stopped by Ersula’s History Shop in Tampa to visit local historian Ersula Odom.

“Today we celebrate the fact that we are still free and have to maintain that freedom,” said Odom.

She wants people to remember that Juneteenth isn’t just a celebration but a time to reflect.

“What do we have today? What are we free to do today? And in my lane, I’m free to collect the stories about our history,” said Odom.

And collect, she does.

“History can be realized by collections,” said Odom.

Her shop is filled with countless collections that signify historical connections.

“Black history is history in general. And I like to learn about history through finding out where we were because in every case that I’m aware of, Black people were there,” said Odom.

Odom and Hearns have dedicated much of their lives to history— preserving it, sharing it, and keeping it alive.

“When we study history, it prepares us to deal with things that we are faced with today and in the future,” said Hearns.

So this Juneteenth, they’re encouraging everyone to make some time to learn more about the holiday and why it’s so important.

“If you understand history, then you recognize it when it's coming toward you,” said Odom.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.