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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 16

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8.16 Tampa Bay 28 News Tonight Template.png
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Forecast: Hot week ahead in Tampa

Tomorrow will be another hot, mainly dry day. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Forecast: Hot week ahead in Tampa

More of the top stories for August 16 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 16 7 p.m.

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