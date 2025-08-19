Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local Ukrainian community reaction to Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

  • U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Aug. 18 to focus on trying to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.
  • Tampa Bay 28's Wendy Ryan wanted to hear how people from the local Ukrainian community are reacting to this meeting.
  • She spoke with Luba Dackiw, who lives locally and is part of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.
  • WATCH: Local Ukrainian community reaction to Trump-Zelensky meeting
