Local food pantry in St. Pete plans to expand

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Pete-based food pantry is expanding amid an increase in people experiencing food insecurity.

Kathy Donovan shops at the local food pantry, called Love Thy Neighbor once a week.

“I’m a senior, I'm on limited income, and I can get things here that I couldn’t normally afford," said Donovan.

She said having access to the organization has made a big difference in her life.

“I got a big jug of maple syrup…real maple syrup from Vermont…I couldn’t afford that. And fresh fruit and fresh vegetables which are so important," said Donovan.

With demand increasing, the small food pantry is getting packed.

“This is so tiny, that you have to wait outside in the 100 degrees because they can only let one or two people in at a time," said Donovan.

But soon, Love Thy Neighbor will be getting an upgrade.

“This has been a dream of mine…for a long, long time, I always wanted to have a thrift store and food pantry to serve the community," said Joanne Braccio, who runs the food pantry.

Braccio said starting in November, it will be in a new, bigger location.

“For us to be this big, and be able to help more people is going to be a great thing," said Braccio.

Much needs to be done, like painting, electrical work, and installing appliances. Once finished, the new location on 5th Avenue North in St. Pete will be able to serve twice the number of people it could before.

Braccio said an expansion like this is necessary.

“We’ve had twice as many people come not only for food but for clothing, and the need is getting worse here. And it’s probably going to get worse with the government shutting down and everything," said Braccio.

The space will also include a clothing thrift shop and an area with tables where people can sit down to eat.

Donovan said she’s excited to see the food pantry grow.

"Without this place, it would be difficult," said Donovan.

Organization leaders said the new pantry will be open by November 1.

Braccio is collecting donations to help open the new location. If you're interested in donating you can click here.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

