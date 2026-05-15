2 hospitalized after Hernando County crash: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two people were hospitalized after a crash on Friday afternoon.
HCFR said on May 15 crews from Station 7 and Rescue 8 responded just north of the intersection Cortez Boulevard and Mondon Hill Road for a traffic crash.
According to HCFR, one person was transported to a local hospital, and a second individual was taken to a local trauma center.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.
Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle