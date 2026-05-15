2 hospitalized after Hernando County crash: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two people were hospitalized after a crash on Friday afternoon.

HCFR said on May 15 crews from Station 7 and Rescue 8 responded just north of the intersection Cortez Boulevard and Mondon Hill Road for a traffic crash.

According to HCFR, one person was transported to a local hospital, and a second individual was taken to a local trauma center.