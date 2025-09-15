Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after boating incident on Lake Damon in Avon Park: FWC

Boating incident Lake Damon
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Boating incident Lake Damon
Posted

HIGHLANDS CO., Fla. — A man died in a boating incident on Lake Damon on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Two people were in a 13-foot vessel fishing when an incident happened, causing both individuals to fall into the water, FWC said.

One person who fell into the water was struggling, and the second person, unable to help, ended up swimming back to the vessel and called 911 for assistance.

FWC and other agencies were called to the scene by the FWC. They recovered Chase Parrish, 29, from the water and he was declared deceased.

This is an active investigation.

Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

The Harvest Sarasota Church painted a pride-themed crosswalk after FDOT removed over 50 murals across the state. The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.

Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.