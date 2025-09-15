Man dies after boating incident on Lake Damon in Avon Park: FWC

HIGHLANDS CO., Fla. — A man died in a boating incident on Lake Damon on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Two people were in a 13-foot vessel fishing when an incident happened, causing both individuals to fall into the water, FWC said.

One person who fell into the water was struggling, and the second person, unable to help, ended up swimming back to the vessel and called 911 for assistance.

FWC and other agencies were called to the scene by the FWC. They recovered Chase Parrish, 29, from the water and he was declared deceased.

This is an active investigation.