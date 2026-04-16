Manatee man sentenced to 25 years for DUI manslaughter: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2024 DUI crash that killed a mother of two.

The State Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Cesar Navarrete pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, in connection with the November 2, 2024 crash on Cortez Road. Investigators said Navarrete was driving 115 mph and ran a red light before hitting a Chevrolet Equinox, killing 37-year-old Sara-Danielle Holmes, who was the passenger.

Navarrete’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at .165, and officials said he was driving with a suspended license while already having a prior DUI conviction. His sentence includes 25 years in the Department of Corrections, 10 years of supervised release, permanent revocation of his license, and $40,000 in fines and restitution.

For more information on the GoFundMe to help Sara's family, go to this link.