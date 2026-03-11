TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center launched a study looking at young colorectal cancer survivors.

The study is looking for individuals who have previously been diagnosed with colorectal cancer to participate in an interview.

WATCH: Moffitt launches study looking at young colorectal cancer survivors

It aims to understand the perspectives of young adult survivors about their experience with cancer and the healthcare system.

Alex Hayes received a rectal cancer diagnosis in November 2023. The father of three was 39 years old.

"My first thought was truly my three boys and my wife and kind of what it meant for their future and would I be there to see it," he said.

Hayes works as an interventional radiologist. He cares for patients with cancer.

He said he only experienced one symptom.

"I noticed blood mixed in with the stool, kind of caught my eye one day, off guard," he recalled.

Hayes underwent treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center. He had chemotherapy and needed surgery.

At age 41, he has scans every three months.

"I would say, you should listen to your body. It’s telling you that something's wrong," he said.

We spoke to the lead researcher conducting the study.

"The aim of my study is to create that bigger awareness, look into your family awareness, these are the symptoms to look for...colorectal cancer is multi-factorial, it’s not just one thing," said Dolapo Anyanwu, PhD, with Moffitt Cancer Center.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the leading cancer death among people younger than 50 years in the United States.

Colorectal cancer screening is recommended to begin at age 45 for individuals considered to be at average risk. In some instances, individuals should start screening earlier if they have certain risk factors, including the following: tobacco use, alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, history of inflammatory bowel disease, specific genetic syndromes, and family history of polyps or colon cancer.

Moffitt Cancer Center is seeking another 10 participants.

If you have questions or are interested in participating in this study, please contact Claudia Jimenez Roman at claudia.jimenezroman@moffitt.org or call 813-745-1374.



