Motorcyclist dies after hitting debris on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old Cape Coral man died Friday morning after his motorcycle struck debris on U.S. Highway 27 near Skipper Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling north in the left lane of U.S. Highway 27, south of Skipper Road, around 10:45 a.m. when he hit debris in the roadway.

The rider lost control, causing the motorcycle to enter the median and collide with a sewer grate and traffic marker, FHP said. The impact threw the rider from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.