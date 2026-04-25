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Motorcyclist dies after hitting debris on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County: FHP

FHP said a 65-year-old Cape Coral man lost control after striking roadway debris near Skipper Road.
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HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old Cape Coral man died Friday morning after his motorcycle struck debris on U.S. Highway 27 near Skipper Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling north in the left lane of U.S. Highway 27, south of Skipper Road, around 10:45 a.m. when he hit debris in the roadway.

The rider lost control, causing the motorcycle to enter the median and collide with a sewer grate and traffic marker, FHP said. The impact threw the rider from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

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