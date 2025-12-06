Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Hardee County crash: FHP

(Source: Raycom Media)
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing along State Road 62 near Methodist Church Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers say the motorcycle was heading west when it veered off the roadway, entered the north grass shoulder and hit a utility pole.

The rider, a man whose identity is pending confirmation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

