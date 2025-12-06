Motorcyclist killed in Hardee County crash: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing along State Road 62 near Methodist Church Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers say the motorcycle was heading west when it veered off the roadway, entered the north grass shoulder and hit a utility pole.
The rider, a man whose identity is pending confirmation, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose
FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.
Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why