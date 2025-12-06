Man charged with DUI manslaughter after causing fatal Tampa crash that killed motorcyclist: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man for DUI manslaughter after he caused a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to the crash that occurred on County Line Road near Grand Hampton Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

An adult male riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Line Road, approaching Grand Hampton Drive.

At the same time, Mauricus Labron Green, 50, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue westbound. When he attempted to make a southbound turn onto Grand Hampton Drive, he turned in front of the motorcycle, TPD officials said.

The motorcyclist then slammed into the front left of the vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Green remained on scene. He exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI manslaughter.

This remains an active investigation.

Additional details may be released as they become available.