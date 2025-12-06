Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa bomb squad responds to Haines City after multiple weapons found in vehicle: HCPD

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) bomb team responded to a Haines City incident on Dec. 5 after multiple weapons and ammunition were found in a vehicle stopped by local law enforcement, authorities said.

Haines City Police Department (HCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be involved in a prior crash near a Publix supermarket at 39883 U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.

During the stop, multiple weapons and ammunition were observed in plain view, according to a HCPD press release.

Because officers had reason to believe additional weapons may be inside the vehicle, TPD’s bomb was requested to conduct safety sweep. The area has since been cleared after area roads were shut down.

HCPD officials did not say how many people were in the car or if any arrests were made in the press release.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available, officials noted.

