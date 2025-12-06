Winter Haven woman hit by two cars, killed crossing I-4: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Haven woman was killed early Saturday morning after getting hit by two vehicles trying to cross Interstate 4, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old Oregon man, was traveling eastbound on I-4 at about 12:40 a.m.

In the Polk City area, the 35-year-old victim was walking across the highway when she was struck by the vehicle, the report stated.

After getting hit, the woman was struck by a second unknown vehicle, which continued eastbound without stopping, FHP officials said.

The woman died at the scene.

Anyone who might have any information about the second vehicle is asked to dial *FHP on their cell phone.