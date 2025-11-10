Murder suspect arrested after multi-county deputy pursuit: Hardee deputies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a man wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary with battery was taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit.

Deputies said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO on Nov. 9 to ask for assistance locating a suspect who could be located in Hardee County.

The suspect, identified as Leosbey Cuesta De Armas, was wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary with battery for an incident that occurred on Nov. 8 in Lee County, per the report.

Hardee County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said deputies located the suspect's vehicle in Hardee County and as deputies approached, the suspect fled the area, starting a pursuit northbound on U.S. Highway 17.

The pursuit continued into Polk County, and Polk County deputies were dispatched and were able to deflate a tire on the suspect’s vehicle with stop sticks before the vehicle struck a patrol vehicle and continued northbound, per HCSO.

Deputies said shortly after, as the suspect’s vehicle approached Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, it suddenly veered left, crossed the median and struck a lightpole, ending the pursuit.

Deputies said the suspect was turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. A warrant for fleeing to elude was obtained by Hardee County deputies in connection with the incident.