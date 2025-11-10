Ybor community mourns as Bradley's is set to reopen after the deadly crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A vigil is growing outside Bradley's in Ybor City after the deadly crash killed four people and injured more than a dozen others.

Bradley's is set to reopen Monday at 4 p.m. as candles and flowers line the entrance to the establishment. Each one is a symbol of love, grief and remembrance for the victims.

Tampa Police said the crash happened early Saturday morning outside Bradleys on Seventh Avenue. That is a place that many are describing as a safe space for the LGBTQ plus community.

Bradley's is one of the major safe spaces in our community," said Daniel Johnson with Pride of Tampa. "It's a place where you can come and feel seen and safe."

That sense of safety is now shaken. More than 100 people gathered at a vigil Saturday evening to remember the victims.

They stood together in sorrow and solidarity. One of the men there survived the crash and returned to the scene less than 24 hours later.

He said, “I don't know how we pulled this together so fast, but it just shows how strong and united this community really is."

As the community mourns, many are calling for change, demanding safer streets in Ybor City to prevent another tragedy



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.