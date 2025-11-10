Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ruskin's Hot Tomato serves up big chicken cutlet sandwiches and bigger community love

Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its "Community Show" live to Ruskin this Friday.
RUSKIN, Fla. — This Friday, Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its popular "Community Show" to Ruskin, highlighting the people and places that make the growing Hillsborough County city such a great place to live.

The fun starts at 6 a.m.

On Saturday, Tampa Bay 28 will host a daylong Listening Booth at the Ruskin Seafood Festival at EG Simmons Park (2401 19th Ave NW, Ruskin). Viewers will be able to meet TV personalities and offer story ideas important to their community.

Of course, our reporter and resident foodie Sean Daly likes to show up a little early and start trying out all the delicious mom-and-pop restaurants in town.

Viewers told Sean he had to try out the Hot Tomato (2702 E College Ave, Ruskin), a delicious community staple for 15 years.

Owner Tina Detty turned an old Circle K into a culinary hub, serving up huge chicken-cutlet and Cuban sandwiches, along with strawberry shakes and a whole lot of other desserts.

The Hot Tomato is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
