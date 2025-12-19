Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NC State, Memphis fans tailgate ahead of Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Kevin Lewis caught up with Tampa-native and NC State Super Fan Greg Haas, who's attending his 54th consecutive NC State football game.
  • The 17th Gasparilla Bowl features 7-5 NC State (ACC) vs. 8-4 Memphis (AAC)
  • Both schools are making their second appearance in this contest.
  • Memphis lost to USF in the first-ever Gasparilla Bowl, 41-14 in 2008. 
  • NC State beat UCF 34-27 in 2014
  • Fan Invasion featured live music, games, giveaways, and tailgates outside Raymond James Stadium.
  • Tampa Bay 28 reporter Kevin Lewis caught up with Tampa-native and NC State Super Fan Greg Haas, who's attending his 54th consecutive NC State football game. 
