NC State, Memphis fans tailgate ahead of Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium

- The 17th Gasparilla Bowl features 7-5 NC State (ACC) vs. 8-4 Memphis (AAC)
- Both schools are making their second appearance in this contest.
- Memphis lost to USF in the first-ever Gasparilla Bowl, 41-14 in 2008.
- NC State beat UCF 34-27 in 2014
- Fan Invasion featured live music, games, giveaways, and tailgates outside Raymond James Stadium.
- Tampa Bay 28 reporter Kevin Lewis caught up with Tampa-native and NC State Super Fan Greg Haas, who's attending his 54th consecutive NC State football game.
NC State, Memphis fans tailgate before Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
