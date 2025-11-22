Nearly 200 students sleep outside to raise awareness for peers experiencing homelessness

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 200 college and high school students slept outside to raise awareness for young people who are experiencing homelessness.

Hillsborough County Children's Services hosted its third annual "Camp Street Lights" in Tampa.

The event was held on Friday, November 21 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Laila Ramirez and Swara Patel are members of the Hillsborough County Youth Leadership Council.

They collected non-perishable food items to help feed those in need.

"They don't have access to food. There's a lot of food insecurity, so just feeling that really makes me want to participate in more events like these, getting involved in my community to help make a change," said Swara Patel.

Craig Jewesak with Hillsborough County Children's Services said an estimated 3,000 young people have experienced some form of homelessness in the past year.

"That could be multiple families living in one dwelling, not having stable housing, sleeping in cars and even couch surfing, so there's a lot of kids who are experiencing this," he said.

Speakers at Friday's event included elected leaders and representatives with Feeding Tampa Bay and The Tampa Housing Authority.

Jewesak said he hopes the event gives students a better understanding of what their peers may be experiencing.

"They may see some of the kids wearing the same clothes a couple days in a row or missing class because they don't have a way to get to school, so we want them to develop that sense of empathy," he said.

Nearly 4,000 non-perishable food items were collected at the event for Feeding Tampa Bay. The items will be distributed within the Tampa Bay community.

"You never really think or know what people are facing, especially your age, and there's no age limit to homelessness, so the event is truly eye-opening," said Laila Ramirez.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

