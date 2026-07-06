ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Heath Horsley, a father and beloved Little League coach, died Thursday night when a fire destroyed his family's home on 23rd Street near Fifth Avenue in Zephyrhills. His teenage son, Ayden, and a friend escaped through a window.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Zephyrhills father and Little League coach dies in house fire on 23rd Street

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Investigators are still working to determine the cause, but officials said the fire may have been related to a battery.

Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Whited said lithium-ion batteries pose a serious risk.

"Lithium-ion batteries have a tendency to rapidly expand and explode," Whited said.

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The home has since been condemned. Some dogs also reportedly died in the fire.

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Rick Fessenden, Heath's brother, had stepped away from the home for just a few hours Thursday evening. When he returned, he learned the devastating news.

"I was thinking it was just the house -- that was enough to devastate me because this house has been in our family since the 60s," Fessenden said. "Then the worst news I got at the hospital, I was trying to call my brother to find out he passed away."

The loss has been difficult to process.

Zephyrhills Little League

"It don't seem real. I wanna call him on my phone and say, hey, you got practice tonight?" Fessenden said.

Over the phone, Ayden described the moment the fire overtook the home.

"I guess my friend heard someone outside yell fire," Ayden said. "My dad's in the living room trying to put it out, but it was just too big. And, last thing I hear was glass breaking, and I went out his window."

But his dad never made it out.

Among the few items that survived the fire were a baseball jersey, a Bible, and a stuffed penguin that has been with Ayden since he was a child. Ayden said the items are a reminder of his father's faith.

"God is real. He wouldn't put his — he wouldn't put you through what he won't walk you through is what my dad would always say," Ayden said.

Heath made a lasting impact on the Zephyrhills community as a Little League coach. On Sunday, family, friends and former players gathered for a community vigil, where a baseball field was dedicated in his honor.

In a Facebook post, the league called Heath "a mentor, a leader and a friend" whose impact reached generations of young athletes.

"He was a good, good man, he loved his baseball," Ayden said.

A growing memorial now sits outside the family's home, where friends stopped by Monday to pay their respects.

"Heath was a good friend of mine and I know him from high school," Jonathan Rocha said.

The Zephyrhills Little League community says it is not done showing its support. A fundraiser benefiting Ayden is planned for July 12 — a final farewell game in honor of Coach Heath.

Zephyrhills Little League

"Thankfully, the support around me is just always making me keep my head up -- I feel safe, I feel secure," Ayden said.

There is also a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. You can find more details here.



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