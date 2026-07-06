2 people taken to the hospital, 1 with critical injuries, after separate lightning strikes in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said it responded to two separate lightning-related incidents in the Dade City area Monday.

PCFR said crews responded to the 13000 block of Palmilla Drive in Lake Jovita around 4:50 p.m. for an adult male patient possibly struck by lightning. The patient was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Around 5:15 p.m., rescue crews responded to a second call of an adult male possibly struck by lightning. PCFR said early indication is it was an indirect lightning strike.

The person was conscious and breathing and did not seem to have serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, PCFR said.