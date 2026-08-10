News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 10

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person is being airlifted to the hospital after law enforcement responded to reports of an explosion at Suncoast Paving Monday morning. Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent has more.

1 airlifted to hospital after explosion in Tarpon Springs: PCSO, cause of incident under investigation

Tonight, our I-Team exposes new information on a man who opened fire on Hillsborough County deputies last month. Christopher Dmuchowski wounded two deputies who were investigating him for domestic violence. He was killed in the confrontation. Investigative reporter Adam Walser shows us the body camera video and records that show warning signs leading up to a deadly confrontation.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Tampa City Council Member Bill Carlson has put forward a new proposal that could reshape how the city funds a potential Tampa Bay Rays stadium.



Funding the Rays proposed ballpark

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Hotter week ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says Tampa Bay is heading into a hotter and drier stretch this week as rain chances drop and feels-like temperatures climb above 100 degrees across much of the area.

Less rain this week compared to last week in Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for August 10 from Tampa Bay 28: