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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 10

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News Tonight 8.10.png
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

  • Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person is being airlifted to the hospital after law enforcement responded to reports of an explosion at Suncoast Paving Monday morning. Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent has more.
1 airlifted to hospital after explosion in Tarpon Springs: PCSO, cause of incident under investigation

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Funding the Rays proposed ballpark

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Hotter week ahead

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says Tampa Bay is heading into a hotter and drier stretch this week as rain chances drop and feels-like temperatures climb above 100 degrees across much of the area.

Less rain this week compared to last week in Tampa Bay

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for August 10 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 10 7 p.m.

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