News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 12

New magnet high school in Pasco County hopes to give children an edge in the growing medical field; FDA proposes new changes to the way manufacturers would report ingredients; another heat advisory is expected tomorrow.

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A new $80 million medical magnet high school is coming to Wesley Chapel, and Pasco County school leaders say it will give students a direct path into one of the region's fastest-growing industries. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with Pasco County Schools Superintendent John Legg. He said the investment is driven by a projected surge in local demand for healthcare workers. Pasco County Schools

The FDA is proposing a major change in the way food manufacturers may be reporting the ingredients and substances introduced into the food supply.

FDA proposes new rule change that would require ingredient transparency in food

The retirement of longtime U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and a newly drawn congressional map have created one of Florida's most closely watched races, with voters in South St. Petersburg now part of the district.

Two nature preserves in Pinellas County could soon see some funding cuts. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton says the county administrator is proposing the cuts to close a $42 million gap in next year's budget. The Pinellas County administrator proposed cutting roughly $847,000 from Weedon Island, Shell Key, and eliminating seasonal lifeguard programs from Fort DeSoto and Sand Key.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says he expects heat advisories to continue tomorrow and less rain this weekend across the Tampa Bay area.

PM Weather 8/12

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.