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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 12

News Tonight August 12
Pasco County Schools
News Tonight August 12
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New magnet high school in Pasco County hopes to give children an edge in the growing medical field; FDA proposes new changes to the way manufacturers would report ingredients; another heat advisory is expected tomorrow.

Top Headline

FDA proposes new rule change that would require ingredient transparency in food

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says he expects heat advisories to continue tomorrow and less rain this weekend across the Tampa Bay area.

PM Weather 8/12

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

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