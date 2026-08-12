Funding for Pinellas County nature preserves in question ahead of 2027 budget

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two nature preserves in Pinellas County could soon see some funding cuts.

The county administrator is proposing the cuts to close a $42 million gap in next year's budget.

Walking through Weedon Island Preserve, you’ll see amazing views and incredible wildlife.

"This is a true gem in Pinellas County," said Vanessa Pugliese.

Pugliese lives just a few minutes from the preserve and said it means a lot to her community.

"There are hundreds of people from my neighborhood that come here every single weekend all year long," said Pugliese.

"Very passionate. I come to Weedon island all the time. I was actually here a few weeks ago looking for some rare birds," said Jared Mancini, with St. Petersburg Eco Club.

But soon the preserve could see some changes. The Pinellas County administrator proposed cutting roughly $847,000 from Weedon Island, Shell Key and to eliminate seasonal lifeguard programs from Fort DeSoto and Sand Key.

It's all in an effort to help balance a $42 million gap in the county’s budget for next year.

If the funding is cut from Weedon island and Shell key, it would end a lease agreement and return the state owned preserves to the state.

"When it's changing hands, some of these sensitive areas might not be protected as much as they are," said Mancini.

The county currently provides staffing and maintenance.

If funding cuts are approved, leaders with the St. Petersburg Eco Club said they are worried about the impact it could have on the environment.

"Invasive species removal, payroll for staff, particularly park rangers, native replanting, restoration for sea grass or mangrove systems," said Mancini.

Residents and organization leaders said they want to see more communication and other solutions before moving forward with the cuts.

"I definitely want to preserve those, and I would love to go to the state, you know, maybe they transfer ownership to us, you know. I’m not opposed to that either," said Commissioner Vince Nowicki.

Commissioners will be discussing the budget on August 20.

In the meantime, Pugliese said she thinks nature preserves need to be made a priority.

"It's a way of life for the people who live over here," she said.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.