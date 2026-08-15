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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 15

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 15
WFTS
News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 15
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says get ready for a hot Sunday as we see very little rain and cloud cover thanks to high pressure and dry air aloft. Air sinks beneath high pressure, which heats things up and keeps the air from rising to produce our usual widespread summer storms.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, August 15, 2026

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