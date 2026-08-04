News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 4

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.
Top Headlines
- Florida is the first state in the country to fund and test a school safety program that puts drones inside school buildings as a first line of defense against an active shooter. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Katie LaGrone has more on the program.
Florida schools deploy drones in first-of-its-kind safety pilot
- Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it has arrested the owner of a dog boarding house after two dogs died in her care.
- Wiregrass Elementary School is starting the new school year with a new principal, following months of concerns raised by parents and teachers about low morale and safety at the school. Cindy McCrary, a parent with two children attending Wiregrass Elementary this year, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she is looking forward to what's ahead.
Chipotle Mexican Grill said Tuesday that it had removed jalapeños from some of its restaurants after determining the peppers could potentially be tied to a salmonella outbreak public health officials are investigating.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says we will be shifting to normal summer rainfall and less morning rain.
More showers on the way as wind shifts
WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.
More of the top stories for August 4 from Tampa Bay 28:
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | August 4 8 p.m.