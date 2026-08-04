News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for August 4

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida is the first state in the country to fund and test a school safety program that puts drones inside school buildings as a first line of defense against an active shooter. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team reporter Katie LaGrone has more on the program.

Florida schools deploy drones in first-of-its-kind safety pilot

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says we will be shifting to normal summer rainfall and less morning rain.

More showers on the way as wind shifts

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for August 4 from Tampa Bay 28: