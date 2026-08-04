Wiregrass Elementary starts new school year with new principal after concerns over morale, safety

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Wiregrass Elementary School is starting the new school year with a new principal, following months of concerns raised by parents and teachers about low morale and safety at the school.

Cindy McCrary, a parent with two children attending Wiregrass Elementary this year, said she is looking forward to what's ahead.

"I'm excited. My youngest is, is ready to get into school with his big brother," McCrary said.

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Changes at Wiregrass Elementary in Pasco County

She reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez after her story in April when parents and teachers spoke out about conditions at the school.

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At a Pasco County School Board meeting in April, several people spoke out about issues they wanted addressed after parents and staff raised concerns about low morale under first-year principal Bailey Morris. Among the concerns raised: safety, lack of support, and negative atmosphere. The Pasco County School District responded, looked into those concerns, and worked with the school on a plan moving forward.

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McCrary said she supports people speaking up when something is wrong.

"You can't make an omelet unless you crack some eggs," McCrary said. "I'm proud of the people who went to the district and I am happy as a parent that it wasn't just brushed off because you do hear about that a lot."

This school year, students are returning to Wiregrass Elementary with a new principal, Shauntte Butcher. Bailey Morris is now an assistant principal at Skybrooke K-8 School.

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With new leadership now in place, McCrary said she is hopeful about the direction of the school.

"I'm glad that things were looked at. I'm glad to see changes, and we're looking forward to the future for a positive change and moving forward to help all the students that they can," McCrary said.

The Pasco County School District shared the following statement about the principal:

"Bailey Morris made the decision to transition to a new role within Pasco County Schools. Her transition was not connected to the concerns raised regarding Wiregrass Elementary earlier this year." Jessica Meek Public Information Officer, District School Board of Pasco County



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